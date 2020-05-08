Pflugerville high schooler prepares for new AP exams, hopes to help family by earning college credit

17-year-old Lillian Barerra works on her calculus homework prior to taking her AP exam in May. (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello/KXAN)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Students and teachers continue to adapt to distance-learning as the school year comes to a close. Their next big hurdle on the horizon: Advanced Placement exams.

Those are college-level tests for high schoolers meant to academically prepare students for when they leave home to earn their degree.

But several changes have been implemented in the wake of the pandemic.

Pflugerville High School senior Lillian Barrera, like many of her peers, has had to hit the books to keep up with the changes. Barrera has five AP exams to take, which begin on Monday.

She said preparing from home hasn’t been easy.

“Me and my sister have had to learn to share the computer,” Barrera laughed. “I have started doing Zoom lessons with my calculus teacher and I get lessons online from videos from my economics teacher.”

The College Board recognized the adjustments families, like Barerra’s, have had to make. It’s letting students use computers and notes when they take their exams. The material being tested is only up to a date before the pandemic hit and time limits have been shortened.

While the exams are considered open-book, students are not allowed to communicate with anyone in-person or online while testing. Class notes and previous assignments are allowed.

“In a regular testing situation, my phone wouldn’t even be in the room. Now I have to use my phone to take a picture, and then upload that picture of my answers on to the test,” Barrera explained.

Pflugerville AP History teacher Mason Logerot has also made some big changes ahead of the test.

The College Board asked Logerot to help during the pandemic, so he has led thousands of students, from across the nation, in online history lessons. Some of his lectures have had more than 100,000 views.

“I had a student from Pennsylvania today e-mail me an essay and asked me to grade it for her,” Logerot said. “I appreciate it! I really do. But I’ve got 150 students here in Pflugerville to take care of first!”

For students taking AP coursework, it’s not solely about pushing yourself, proving you’re book smart or being top of the class. It’s also about potentially earning college credits. By doing so, these students have the opportunity to save on tuition in the fall.

It’s something a lot of families say could help them out, especially as national unemployment numbers skyrocket.

“It’s an educational opportunity but its also a big financial help,” Logerot said. “[The student] might be the first or second generation in their family to go to college. They need that college credit to help with tuition costs as well.”

Barrera has already earned six college credits. That will save her family several thousand dollars of tuition at Arizona State University where she plans to study marketing.

But first, she’ll have to get through next week.

“As long as you just keep studying, you are going to be prepared for this test. You are going to be okay,” Barrera said.

Standardized Tests

The College Board has also delayed ACT and SAT exams until June.

That’s caused several colleges and universities to suspend the standardized test requirement or make it optional.

At least 51 universities have dropped the requirement for Fall 2021 applicants according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing.

