Here’s some of what Austin ISD is considering in its budget for the next school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A letter sent to parents on Friday from the outgoing Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz says $22 million could go toward technology for blended learning.

That’s a combination of face-to-face instruction and online learning.

Another proposal is more than $7 for additional special education teachers and staff.

AISD could also hire more pre-K teaching assistants to lower class ratios.

Cruz said because of the district’s strong financial reserves it’ll be able to weather the challenges from COVID-19.

“Life has changed, and these investments support the future of teaching and learning in Austin ISD,” said Cruz. “We will return to our campuses with increased staff support and ideas of how digital tools can complement our face-to-face instruction. “

