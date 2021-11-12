Here’s how you can name Hays CISD’s newest elementary school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Hays Consolidated Independent School District is seeking nominations for the district’s 15th elementary school.

The new elementary school, which was approved by voters in the 2021 bond, is scheduled to open in Aug. 2022. The district’s Board of Trustees appointed a Naming Committee, which will make a recommendation to the board. The Hays CISD board will have the final decision on the school’s name based on the recommendations as early as Jan. 2022.

A resident, student, taxpayer or nonprofit entity providing services to the district are allowed to make nominations.

According to the district’s criteria, Hays CISD schools can be named after:

A historical or geographic sites or communities

Living or deceased local, state or national figures

Local, state or national historical events or places

People who have donated land or money for the property

Other criteria from the district’s website include:

The suggested name cannot be offensive, silly or embarrassing

If the nomination is after an historical or geographic, it should be accompanied with written description of its significance

If the nomination is after an individual, it should be accompanied with written statement of the named person’s accomplishments

Name suggestions can be submitted through the district’s website, which will be sent to the School Naming Committee. The form closes at noon on Monday, Nov. 29. The committee will then meet to narrow options.