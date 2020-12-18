Here’s how Travis County school districts are shifting operations if Austin enters Stage 5

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that Austin has officially hit the trigger point to move into Stage 5 risk-based guidelines, many people are wondering, what’s next for the schools?

As of Thursday, 68 people were admitted to hospitals in Central Texas’ five-county area. That bumped the seven-day average to 50 admissions a day, the trigger to shift to Stage 5.

To be clear, Austin Public Health has not officially moved the community into those protocols, saying it will continue to monitor the rise in cases and hospital admissions before making a decision.

“The next couple days of data from the key indicators dashboard and the projections from the UT Modeling Consortium will be critical as we consider moving stages, and we will be closely monitoring the trends,” an Austin Public Health spokesperson said.

Even still, school districts in the area are beginning to make preparations and consider operational changes for if that decision were to come.

Officials in the Austin Independent School District say they will continue to communicate with APH to determine next steps. That could involve suspending extracurricular activities or closing campuses for a certain amount of time.

The district said depending on what the Texas Education Agency allows, AISD would transition to either remote learning or cease all district operations. Under current TEA guidance, school districts that choose to transition to 100% virtual instruction will only be credited for half-day funding and will need to make up days at a later point in the year.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said she is considering closing campuses to in-person learning for the week after winter break, similar to what the district did following Thanksgiving. The district surveyed staff and families, asking if they would prefer to make up those days during spring break, at the end of the year, or on Saturdays once a month. Preliminary results from the survey, revealed during Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, suggests most people would prefer to make up days at the end of the spring semester.

AISD also says that in the event of a campus closure, mass testing would be offered Jan. 7-8 at Burger Stadium and the Delco Activity Center.

In the Eanes Independent School District, Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard said there are no plans to shut down schools for virtual learning after winter break and that he will do whatever her can to keep extracurriculars going.

Some of these kids, this is their senior year in band. Senior year in cheerleading. Senior year in football. So if we can keep it going for them, we will keep it going,” Dr. Leonard said. “You’d be surprised if you watched how well our kids are doing in athletics, in terms of doing everything they can do to keep themselves playing. They want to stay healthy.”

Dr. Leonard said the district’s safety protocols are now firmly in place, and they have proven to minimize the risk of transmission within the building. Approximately 60% of the Eanes ISD population attended class in-person during the fall. Leonard expects that number to jump to around 70% when school begins again in January.

“Our community, students and parents have gained more confidence in how well we are actually doing while kids are actually in our buildings,” Leonard said.

In the Leander ISD, which has a handful of schools in Travis County, district officials say they, too, do not anticipate shutting down schools to virtual learning. There are no operational changes underway for if Austin/Travis County enters Stage 5.

KXAN has also reached out to other Travis County school districts, including Eanes ISD, Del Valle ISD, Manor ISD, Leander ISD and Round Rock ISD. This story will be updated for when those results are returned.

“We will continue to follow the guidance of health departments in making a decision that first and foremost safeguards the health of our teachers, staff and students. We will continue to work with APH if clusters are forming or if a need arises to close a school.” Leander Independent School District

Reach KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello by email at alexc@kxan.com or by phone at 512-703-5365, or find him on Twitter and Facebook.