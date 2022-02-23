Here’s how Austin ISD students can earn up to $1K this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is gearing up for the Summer Youth Employment Program Training.

Students can earn up to $1,000 this summer through the program. There are still spots available for the training. The student must live in Travis County, be 14-17 years old (youth with disabilities are eligible if they are 14-22 years old) and must be in school.

Below are the training dates (a parent/guardian must accompany their student to the training):

Saturday, Feb. 26 (in person) from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at AISD Headquarters (4000 S IH 35 Austin, Texas 78704)

Friday, March 11 and 18 (via Zoom) 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is gearing up for the Summer Youth Employment Program Training. (Courtesy: Austin ISD SYEP)

To register, click here.