Hays High School unveils new ‘hawks’ logo, replacing previous image that had ties to the Confederacy

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Hays High School revealed images of its updated mascot logo — a hawk taking flight.

The rebranding comes after the Hays Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted last July to change the Rebel mascot, which has ties to the Confederacy. The new hawk mascot, estimated to have cost the school up to $800,000, will transition during the summer for the 2021-22 school year.

Students in grades 9-11 and middle schoolers feeding into Hays High School voted on the mascot. The school said it partnered with a graphics design team to create a logo that comes in a variety of styles. The designs include a mascot head, the campus’ trademark “H” and customizable word marks to make it easy for teams, clubs and student organizations to personalize.

The official school colors remain red and blue but now are specifically named “royal blue” and “scarlet red” in the new branding package. The logo’s secondary colors are white and silver grey.

View the full brand guide.

In a previous survey held last year, district leaders found more than 50% of staff said they felt uncomfortable to some degree, and 40% of students expressed they were “very uncomfortable” with the previous Rebel logo.

Until the mascot and logo are fully implemented, district leaders said those who are uncomfortable do not have to sport the mascot and can cover it up.