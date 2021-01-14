Hays High School releases selection process for new mascot after retiring ‘Rebel’

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays High School has released a semester-long plan to select a new mascot, which includes involving students in the nomination process.

In July 2020, the Hays Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to retire the Rebel mascot to cut ties with the image’s connection to the Confederacy.

The new mascot process will take place in five parts. The first, student nominations, is already underway and will conclude on Monday, according to the district’s plan.

1. Nominations: Current students in grades nine through 11 will be able to nominate a new mascot by using a link through their district Gmail accounts. Middle school students who feed into Hays High will also be able to participate. Nominations must be an animal and must also not be mascots currently in use in the district or ones that have been previously retired, the district said.

2. Student Vote: From Jan. 21 – 22, students will then get to vote on the top acceptable nominations. Votes, again, will be taken through district student Gmail accounts. Results will be announced once ballots are counted.

3. Graphic Design: From Jan. 25 to Feb. 26, the new mascot will be given to the graphics and branding team to work on. School colors will stay red and blue. If the design process produces more than one acceptable logo, students could help select the winning image. The principal along with the superintendent will have the final approval.

4. Ordering: Starting March 1, schools will be able to start ordering uniforms and other supplies, the district said. Before the next school year starts, campuses can start using the new mascot and logo in their buildings.

5. Official Use: The fall 2021 semester will mark the official start to using the new mascot and logo.

Dates could be subject to change as the school moves through the process, the district said.