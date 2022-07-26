HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The halls of San Marcos High School were filled with emergency responders, school staff, parents and students. They were all there to get a lesson in reunification training ahead of the school year.

The Hays County Standard Response Protocol (SRP) Task Force hosted the two-day event focused on classroom training, demonstrations and active exercises to prepare for an actual reunification of students with their parents or guardians.

The training focused on the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) that was developed by the “I Love U Guys” Foundation.

Participants are put into groups and act out a reunification drill. Some act as greeters, and they meet parents as they arrive on the scene. Others would reunite students with their parents after they verify a parent’s information, and the student verbally confirms they are comfortable going home with the adult.

Hays County Communications Manager Kim Hilsenbeck said the Austin Regional Intelligence Center covered the $3,000 for the training.

Founder of the organization, John-Michael Keyes, said “I Love U Guys” started after his daughter died in a school shooting. Keyes said on that day, his daughter, Emily, texted, “I love you guys.”

