Hays CISD wants more ‘Miss Elaines’

As more students return to class, bus driver shortage becomes more acute

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A bus driver with the Hays CISD is getting recognition for her work.

Elaine Hernsberger was just named the National School Bus Driver of the Year by AMF-Bruns of America, a wheelchair technology company. She’s been a bus driver with Hays CISD for 15 years—14 of them for students with special needs.

“The special needs children, I just learn something from them every day. They teach me,” said Hernsberger, also known as Miss Elaine.

This year, she feels an extra responsibility to her riders.

“Everybody just seems very stressed because of what all is going on, I believe. I think I see it and feel it, and sometimes sense it in the children,” Hernsberger said.

She drives three elementary students. Last year, she had 10.

“Many of them don’t have as many of their friends riding the bus as they usually do, and that’s a little harder on them,” she said.

Miss Elaine’s care doesn’t go unnoticed. On Thursday’s route home, she got a bouquet of flowers from a staff member at Fuentes Elementary School.

“We’re super lucky to have you,” said the assistant director.

Shields says they bussed about 250 to 300 students for the first three weeks of school. That jumped to around 1,500 on Sept. 28 and is around 4,000 now—and rising every day. (KXAN photo/Tahera Rahman)

“You’re going to make me cry,” Hernsberger responded.

Her second drop off of the day brought another gift from a student’s mother.

“Y’all are the best!” she told Hernsberger and her bus monitor.

Hays CISD is looking for more Miss Elaines. Like many other school districts, they are still dealing with a bus driver shortage during this pandemic.

“If anything, it’s gotten a little bit worse,” said Anthony Shields, Hays CISD’s assistant transportation director.

He says many drivers have retired early because of the health risks associated with COVID-19.

“There are days when my whole office is empty and we’re all driving,” Shields said.

They’ve increased the starting pay and allowed drivers to work an eight-hour day. They also offer incentives for perfect attendance.

Shields says they’ve been getting a steady flow of applicants, but they’re trying to keep up with students returning to campus. They still have 25 spots to fill.

“Now that we’re inching back up and getting to higher counts of students riding the bus, we’re starting to feel that shortage even more,” he said.

For Miss Elaine, it’s more than a job.

“Their growth and development is just so exciting to see—to be allowed to see that throughout all these years.”

She has a front row seat into countless lives.

“They just changed my world,” she said.

Shields says the winter months are typically even slower for hiring, but he says the district is discussing other possible incentives to attract more bus drivers.

Shortages in other school districts

We asked school districts across Central Texas about bus driver shortages.

Austin ISD says it does not have a shortage at this time. This year, the district gave raises to the transportation staff and other benefits like paid winter and spring break.

Pflugerville ISD says it is short about 15 drivers compared to last school year. Leaders say they have cut some bus routes since fewer students are attending in-classroom learning, which makes up for the shortage. Officials say they have not added any new incentives.

Eanes and Georgetown ISDs say they are about five drivers short. At Eanes, it offers $100 a month for perfect attendance and no accidents. Georgetown does not offer any special incentives.

Manor ISD has just hired three new bus drivers this week, and currently has two vacancies for bus drivers. The district says it continued to pay bus drivers for six hours a day even when students were virtually learning.