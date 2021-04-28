Hays CISD pushes in-person classes with $7M in funding at risk

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With just weeks remaining of this semester, Hays CISD’s at risk of losing millions.

The district says in-person attendance is down from 68.4% to 66.7% from a single-day estimate back in October.

If Hays CISD doesn’t meet attendance requirements, it would lose $7 million in funding that pays primarily for teachers’ salaries.

This is directly related to “Hold Harmless” funding, where the Texas Education Agency requires a district to meet or exceed a benchmark attendance rate, based off of attendance tracked on the random single day back in October. “Hold Harmless,” is something new put in place to maintain funding for schools during the pandemic, which is tied to attendance rates.

Hays CISD said it didn’t realize attendance would be a problem, until it completed an internal audit a couple of weeks ago–showing the slight decline in enrollment numbers.

Currently, Hays students enrolled as in-person learners also have the option to sign in virtually to be counted as present.

But now, the district’s incentivizing coming to class for at least eight of the remaining 25 days left of school — to meet the standards for TEA.

Each campus has its own incentives.

To be eligible for some incentives — including exemptions from finals — in-person students can’t miss more than three classes. The district changed the exemption rules to get more students physically inside classes, which left a lot of families frustrated.

Another incentive is called “excellent attendance,” which grants attendance to special senior events (not including graduation). KXAN’s working to clarify more about excellent attendance.

Parents say the last-minute changes are unfair, and wish they would have been given more of a heads up. Many feel the new rules punish high schoolers — who have adapted to hybrid schedules to be able to work.

