Hays CISD proposes $238 million bond for expansion, renovations

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) —The Hays Consolidated Independent School District said it will ask taxpayers to approve a roughly $238 million bond package come May.

The 2020 bond was canceled because of the pandemic. This new one is about $20 million more.

Hays CISD neighborhoods and the district are growing fast. That’s why it’s added projects that weren’t included in the 2020 bond. Campus expansions and a brand new Sunfield Elementary School will be the most expensive.

“There’s a price that we have to pay for the things that we need,” Mike Villegas, a Sunfield neighbor said.

Villegas said he just wants to make sure the money is put to good use. The district said there are themed categories to vote on come May.

“A voter doesn’t have to go in and say, ‘I really like this project, I don’t like the other project, but now I have to vote for all or nothing, all in one,’” Chief Communications Officer for Hays CISD Tim Savoy said.

There will be six propositions on the ballot. Along with new construction, voters will decide on campus renovations, stadium expansions and improvements, a new administration building and a technology package for more storage and laptops.

“We’re asking voters to consider a bit of a longer term look at the growth in our district,” Savoy said.

Hays CISD said it does not expect a tax rate increase to follow.

“When it comes to something like that; I’m for it,” Villegas said.

You can find a full breakdown of bond items here.