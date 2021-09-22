Hays CISD looks to get $4.1 million approved for air-purifying equipment

Hays CISD is asking for $4.1 million to invest in air purifiers to make air cleaner in district facilities. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays Consolidated Independent School District wants to invest millions in equipment to make air cleaner for students and staff.

It’s called an air purifier. Hays CISD is asking the board to allow it to use $4.12 million of its emergency COVID-19 federal grant funding to purchase the equipment.

The machine has an electrostatic coil that will filter air in through its top and bottom, killing germs and blowing out clean air. Filters in the purifier will have to be replaced monthly.

Hays CISD is asking for $4.1 million to invest in air purifiers to make air cleaner in district facilities. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

The school board is set to vote on whether it’ll approve the purchase in its next meeting on Sept. 27.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 6 p.m. by Reporter Jala Washington.