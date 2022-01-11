Hays CISD expands substitute recruiting, asks parents to step up if they can

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Raise your hand if you’re a parent, willing to step into a substitute teacher role, due to COVID-19 staff shortages.

That’s a new call Hays CISD is putting out, directing principals on all campuses to start recruiting parents who may be able to help.

On Tuesday, Hays CISD said it needed 292 substitute teachers. On average this time of year, the district told KXAN it would usually only have about 185 requests. A spokesperson for the district credits the roughly additional 100 requests to the surge in omicron COVID-19 cases.

Expanding the recruiting field was a logical step to take, as the district said it’s dealing with district-wide shortages because of COVID-19.

Anyone interested must have completed 30 hours of college credit, according to Hays CISD. The district said a principal can waive this requirement, if they personally refers someone for the substitute position.

Hays CISD will run a background check on all applicants before they’re hired.

As of Tuesday morning, the district said three new parents had applied to be subs.

Other districts have also faced staffing issues as students returned from winter break. Georgetown ISD’s superintendent told KXAN Monday it’s also faces substitute teacher as well as bus driver shortages. Hutto ISD canceled its bus routes Monday due to staffing shortages, while Leander ISD had its on a delay for the same reason.

Reporter Jala Washington is following this story today and will update it after KXAN News at 5 and 6.