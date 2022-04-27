HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Another school district in Central Texas is giving its worker a raise.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District school board on Monday approved a “cost of living adjustment” for all employees at a rate of 7% of the midpoint of each pay grade. It will go into effect next school year.

Agenda items stated because of difficulties across the country in recruiting and retaining school district workers, this raise could help curtail any greater challenges Hays CISD could face on that front.

The district is also bracing for a population boom, expecting to see more than a thousand new students in the fall.

To help with recruiting more teachers to keep class sizes down, Hays CISD is partnering with a program so people with degrees in other fields can apply to get certified as a teacher, all paid for by the district.

Other school districts in the area have taken similar measures.

Last week, the Round Rock Independent School District raised the starting salary for teachers and librarians to $52,650. Administrative and operations salaries were raised by 3% and instructional support, technology, police and others by 2%.

Earlier this month, the Pflugerville Independent School District’s Board of Trustees increased pay for all staff and teachers by 3%. The district also upped the minimum wage to $15 an hour.