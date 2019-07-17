H-E-B, Walmart and Target offers discounts for teachers ahead of new school year

Austin (KXAN) — Just in time for back-to-school season, major retailers including H-E-B, Target and Walmart will be offering discounts to make school supplies more affordable for educators, parents who homeschool and families.

H-E-B announced Wednesday that Texas teachers will get a 15% discount between July 31 and August 13 on school and office supplies as well as household items. Teachers will need to sign up on the store website to get the discount.

Target began offering their week-long, 15% discount on Saturday to help teachers and homeschool parents to save money on certain supplies. Teachers can sign up here to get their discount coupon.

Going beyond discounts, Walmart will also be offering deals and back-to-school events for families and teachers. Event topics include wellness, back-to-college prep and teacher appreciation.