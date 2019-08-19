Georgetown ISD starts cosmetology program in lab equipped by Sport Clips founder

Georgetown ISD’s board of trustees planned to vote on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, to name the district’s new cosmetology lab after Gordon Logan, the CEO of Georgetown-based Sport Clips, after he donated $50,000 in equipment and supplies. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Students in Williamson County will be able to graduate high school as licensed cosmetologists through a new program Georgetown ISD started this year.

There’s already a waiting list for the cosmetology track, said Cynthia Pike, director of college, career, and military readiness in the district.

Students will start in the classroom to learn the basics, then move on to mannequins before eventually opening up their new cosmetology lab to friends, family and the general public for haircuts.

The lab at East View High School will be used by both students at that school and at Georgetown High School who will be bused in for classes.

The district wants to name the lab after Gordon Logan, the founder and CEO of Georgetown-based Sport Clips, a barbershop chain with more than 1,800 stores around the U.S. and Canada.

Logan donated much of the equipment the students will be using, including barber chairs and hair-washing stations. In all the company donated $50,000 in equipment and money for supplies.

On KXAN News Today, the company says high school programs like this are a good source of qualified stylists in Texas.