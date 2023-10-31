GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Georgetown Independent School District said Monday its financial management got the highest rating from the state’s financial accountability system.

The district said it got an “A” rating for “Superior Achievement” in School FIRST (Fiscal Integrity Rating System of Texas).

According to the Texas Education Agency website, the agency released preliminary 2022-23 FIRST ratings on Aug. 7. The TEA said it would release the final 2022-23 ratings sometime in November after reviewing any appeals to the preliminary ratings.

“This rating shows our district’s accountability, not only for student learning, but also for making the most of our tax payer’s dollars,” said Dr. Devin Padavil, Georgetown ISD Superintendent in a statement to KXAN.

According to GISD, the district’s Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Hanna talked about the fiscal year ending in June 2023 during a Public Hearing on Oct. 16. That report is also available on the district’s website.

The district said it maintains a rating of “Aa1” from Moody’s and “AA” from S&P Global ratings, which it said indicates a very low credit risk and a strong capacity for financial commitments.