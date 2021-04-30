Georgetown High investigating after video surfaces of students using racist language

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown High School leaders are investigating after a video surfaced of students using racist language in the cafeteria.

Principal Brian Johnson sent a letter to students, families and staff Thursday night, which said in part, “This evening, some information was shared with me about a video of an incident in our cafeteria that included the use of offensive, unacceptable, racist language. I am appalled by the video, as it does not reflect who GHS students are or the beliefs of our campus and district.”

The letter went on the say the school is looking into the incident and “determining next steps for students involved.” No specific consequences were listed, but Georgetown Independent School District confirmed to KXAN those students were not in school Friday.

KXAN has received reports of the incident from people in the Georgetown High community, who said the students in question were using a racial slur.

Georgetown ISD Superintendent Fred Brent also issued a statement saying, “The actions of these students sadden our district and are not a reflection of the behaviors we expect and desire for our students and community. While immediate steps have been taken to address these circumstances, we will continue to focus on engaging our staff, parents and community in creating cultures of equity and inclusion for all learners.”

Principal Johnson said it’s important every student at Georgetown High feels valued, respected and safe, and he’s committed to creating a school environment where all students have equitable experiences. He extended the opportunity to students and families to meet with him if they have concerns.

This month, the district addressed a class assignment given at one of its elementary schools that said, “Record a speech from the viewpoint of a Southerner explaining why slavery is necessary.”

One family KXAN spoke to called the assignment ‘disturbing’ and pulled their daughter out of the class. The district said it has taken measures to ensure the lesson is no longer available.