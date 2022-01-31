Gas leak sends Presidential Meadows Elementary students home early

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Students at Presidential Meadows Elementary in Manor were dismissed early on Monday due to a gas leak. The district ensured parents that students and staff are safe.

An alert on the school’s web page said Manor Independent School District officials were alerted to the gas leak at 12:40 p.m.

Alert to parents on Manor ISD’s website about a gas leak at Presidential Meadows Elementary on Jan. 31, 2022. (Screenshot from Manor ISD website)

The district announced on its Facebook page around 12:45 p.m. students at the elementary school had to be moved to the Manor Senior High School gym because of the leak.

District transportation was able to take everyone to the gym starting around 1 p.m., Manor ISD said, and everyone was moved by 2 p.m.

Students were dismissed early at 2:30 p.m. from the gym only through pickup or bus riding, the district said.

Parents wanting to pick up their child were directed to the Manor Senior High School gym entrance on the side of the building facing the parking lot. Manor ISD said parents had to provide a valid photo ID to sign out their child.

Manor Elementary Early Learning Center students were taken to the gym for regular dismissal, according to the district. Families were asked to notify their daycare facilities about the gym being the new pickup location for Monday.

The district also directed parents to check their emails for updated details about the situation.