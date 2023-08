AUSTIN (KXAN) — Results from the 2023 redesigned STAAR exam have been released.

The results show how students performed from 2019 through 2022 and 2023 when the exam was redesigned.

View the results in the document below:

Mathematics Spring 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 STAAR grade 3-8 results (Courtesy: Texas Education Agency)

Reading-Language Arts Spring 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 STAAR grade 3-8 results (Courtesy: Texas Education Agency)

Comparison of RLA and Math results on STAAR testing (Courtesy: Texas Education Agency)

The exam shows each subject and how students performed. Students were grouped into four categories: Masters, Meets, Approaches and Did Not Meet.