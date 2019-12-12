FROZEN: AISD announces schools that are overcapacity for 2020-21 school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin ISD announced the names of several schools that are “frozen” to transfers for the 2020-21 school year — meaning that their current or expected enrollment is greater than their capacity.

According to AISD’s website, schools that are or will be frozen are:

High schools: Akins ECHS and Navarro ECHS, Austin, Bowie and McCallum

Middle schools: Gorzycki, Lively, Lamar and Murchison

Gorzycki, Lively, Lamar and Murchison Elementary schools: Baldwin, Baranoff, Becker (except dual language), Blazier, Brentwood, Casis, Cowan, Doss, Gullett (except kindergarten), Hill, Kiker, Lee (except kindergarten), Maplewood, Mathews (except kindergarten), Menchaca, Oak Hill, Reilly (except dual language through fourth grade), Ridgetop (except dual language), Summitt (except dual language), Sunset Valley (except dual language through fourth grade) and Zilker (except kindergarten).

AISD says that frozen schools may still accept applications for magnet, application or dual language programs. Families should contact the school directly for more information.

AISD will begin accepting requests for transfers for the 2020-21 school year on Friday, Jan. 3. Non-AISD employees can request out-of-district transfers beginning Monday, Feb. 3.

The news comes after months of contentious debate over AISD’s decision to close and/or consolidate several Austin schools. Four elementary schools were voted to be completely closed, including Metz, Pease, Sims and Brooke elementary schools.