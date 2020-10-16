From politician to professor, Beto O’Rourke expected to join Texas State faculty

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University is finalizing plans to have Beto O’Rourke as a professor next year. The university’s newspaper, The University Star, first reported on it.

Texas State said its still wrapping up his hiring process, but the former Texas congressman is expected to teach Texas Politics under the Department of Political Science. His first class is supposed to start spring 2021, according to a statement from the university.

While the class is planned to be taught as a synchronous online class—meaning live, real time lectures, O’Rourke could teach the class in person if the campus COVID-19 situation allows it, according to The University Star.

O’Rourke gained national attention in his run for U.S. Senate in Texas against incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 Midterm Elections. Despite strong support and a close race, O’Rourke lost the election to Cruz by almost three percentage points.

In March 2019, O’Rourke announced his bid for U.S president. He launched his campaign in Austin with a “Beto for America” event.

But a few months into his presidential campaign, O’Rourke announced he was ending his run. At the time it left Julian Castro as the only Democratic Texan left running for president, but he soon ended his bid as well.

As the 2020 Presidential Election grows closer, O’Rourke campaigned with Jill Biden in El Paso as support for presidential candidate Joe Biden.