From NYC to Manor: New superintendent leans on big-city experience during COVID-19 pandemic

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Navigating the challenges of COVID-19 as a school administrator can be a tough job, but how about starting a new job in the middle of a pandemic?

It’s happening at both Austin ISD and Manor ISD, and on Monday school started in Manor.

“I see it as an opportunity,” said new Manor ISD Superintendent Andre Spence.

Spence has only been on the job for about two months, and went from one COVID-19 hot spot in New York City to another here in Texas.

“When I think about a transition during a pandemic, a lot of this stuff started and no one knew what was actually happening and going on,” Spence said.

Spence says his time in New York has given him experience and the insight he needs to run the district during a pandemic.

“There were a lot of strategies put in place, and actions that we put in place, to really support our community,” Spence said.

Spence says obviously Manor isn’t New York City, but one thing that does translate nationwide during this pandemic is the need for online access.

“We will have enough devices for 100% of our scholars to have access to those devices including the internet,” Spence said.

Due to the unique situation, Spencer says it will take time to find what works and what doesn’t in his new district.

“There is a culture here in Manor that we have to pay attention to and recognize and respect, and there are needs here that might not have been needs in New York City,” Spence said.

Online learning starts Monday and will run through Oct. 12.

Results of the district’s “Return-to-Learn” survey showed that half the district’s parents wanted kids to be in virtual classrooms.