First batch of UT Austin students move into dorms ahead of unique fall semester

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, University of Texas Austin students started moving into their dorms ahead of what will likely be a semester unlike any other.

Monday was the first day of move-in for early arrivals.

To ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, students are only supposed to have one person helping them move in and everyone has to wear a mask.

“Some of the things we’ve been doing to prepare is have students sign up in the housing portal for a specific time based on their building,” says Shauna Sobers, Assistant Director for Resident Life, UT Housing and Dining. “And there’s only a certain amount of spots per building.”

Regular move-ins will begin Thursday and last through Sunday — instead of the typical Friday and Saturday move-in dates to ensure social distancing.

UT Austin says only about 4,500 undergraduates will live on-campus this coming semester. Capacity is set at 7,300.

Classes at UT Austin begin August 26.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss