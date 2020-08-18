First batch of UT Austin students move into dorms ahead of unique fall semester

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, University of Texas Austin students started moving into their dorms ahead of what will likely be a semester unlike any other.

Monday was the first day of move-in for early arrivals.

To ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, students are only supposed to have one person helping them move in and everyone has to wear a mask.

“Some of the things we’ve been doing to prepare is have students sign up in the housing portal for a specific time based on their building,” says Shauna Sobers, Assistant Director for Resident Life, UT Housing and Dining. “And there’s only a certain amount of spots per building.”

Regular move-ins will begin Thursday and last through Sunday — instead of the typical Friday and Saturday move-in dates to ensure social distancing.

UT Austin says only about 4,500 undergraduates will live on-campus this coming semester. Capacity is set at 7,300.

Classes at UT Austin begin August 26.