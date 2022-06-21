FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — An entire class of medical students at Texas Christian University will step into next year without the fees after a generous anonymous donation.

A family pledged to fund tuition for the 2022-23 school year for all 60 students in the TCU School of Medicine Class of 2024, NBC 5 in Dallas-Forth Worth reports.

“This type of gift allows us to be the best doctor we can be without having to worry about how much money we have to make to pay back these debts,” student Sam Sayed told NBC 5.

This same class also had the previous year of tuition funded anonymously by a couple in 2021. The new donation will help with the students’ third year of medical school.

The family has given donations in the past to the School of Medicine, including supporting partial scholarships and stipends for student research, NBC 5 reports.

TCU told NBC 5 on average, medical school students come out with over $250,000 in loan debt.