Family of late Longhorn Cedric Benson launches mentor program at Austin school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This Sunday marks two years since the death of pro-football and Longhorn legend Cedric Benson.

To celebrate his legacy, the Benson family collaborated with the Austin Independent School District to launch a mentorship program at Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy.

The program’s goal is to encourage young men of color to pursue higher education by giving them the tools they need early on.

Benson’s family says the school holds a special place in their hearts.

“He had been mentoring with some of the kids and talked with the athletic department and the kids there, just to inspire them on succeeding and, you know, always follow your dreams,” said his mother, Jackqueline Benson.

In addition to the program, Benson’s #32 jersey is now on display in the Garcia gymnasium trophy case.