Families to pick between 100% in-person or online learning for Leander ISD school year

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District will ask families to pick between two options for the 2020-21 school year — 100% online or 100% in-person learning for students.

In a newsletter to LISD families, the school district said it will offer families the ability to choose their path later this month. The LISD school year is scheduled to begin August 13.

Here are the options according to the newsletter:

100% enrollment in our Virtual Empowered Learning program where teachers will lead both live and self-paced instruction for students; and

100% in-person instruction where we will adhere to the safety and public health guidelines set by our local and national public health agencies, including face coverings, minimizing large gatherings, personal hygiene, contact-tracing, health screenings, and facility sanitization.

At this time, the district says it is not pursuing a blended option of virtual and in-person instruction “based on guidance from the state, feasibility, and concerns about teacher workload.”

LISD is offering webinars this week for families to hear from district leadership and ask questions about the planning. The webinar for elementary school families is Wednesday, July 8 at 1 p.m. The webinar for middle and high school families is Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m.

LISD says it will have further communication with families on Thursday.