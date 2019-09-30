FAFSA application period opens Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Application for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — referred to as the FAFSA — will open Tuesday Oct. 1.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce says that high school seniors who file FAFSAs early have the best chance at receiving financial aid.

PSA: Don’t y’all forget that FAFSA opens next Tuesday, October 1st!!! Start asking for your parent/guardian’s 2018 tax documents to ease the process. Complete it ASAP. Secure the bag!!! 💰🤑 — Alexis 🧫 (@alexiso_22) September 26, 2019

“From Oct. 1 through Dec. 7, the Chamber and its school district partners are hosting more than 40 events where families can ask questions, get assistance, and complete the FAFSA,” said Chamber Senior Vice President of Education Drew Scheberle. “Through our partnership, Austin families completed the FAFSA at rates much higher than the rest of Texas, helping families of the high school Class of 2019, in these five districts, receive approximately $93M in college financial aid.”

Seniors should fill out the @FAFSA as soon as possible after it opens on October 1, even if you haven't applied to colleges yet. https://t.co/p5N2CZkqNv pic.twitter.com/oUadMZJeC9 — The College Board (@CollegeBoard) September 27, 2019

The chamber will host several events through Dec. 7 and you parents and students can find and register for free events to get assistance with the application process here.

In order to complete the 2020-21 FAFSA, you will need your 2018 tax returns. — Chadwick Hixon (@CoachHixonDimes) September 29, 2019

In addition to events, the chamber will host social media contests to encourage students to sign up for the events. Prizes will include tickets to ACL Fest and the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix at COTA.

The Texas priority deadline to apply is Jan. 15.