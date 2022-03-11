Face masks are optional for Austin Community College students beginning March 21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College District (ACC) announced it will be making face masks optional starting March 21 after the Board of Trustees authorized the Chancellor the flexibility to increase or decrease COVID-19 health and safety measures.

“These decisions do not come lightly. We have convened with health experts, discussed among our Emergency Operations Center, and weighed the feedback of our Return to Campus Committee — a cross-section of representatives across the college — to learn more and explore what changes make sense for our community,” says Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC Chancellor, in a press release.

Other changes to the college’s health and safety protocols beginning March 21 include an app health screening not being required to be on campuses, expanded access to events and activities hosted on campuses and more.

“A lot has changed in our region. Case numbers are down. Austin-Travis County is now in Stage 2 guidelines. Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) revised its face-mask guidance. The CDC now recommends indoor masking for all only in communities at a high-risk level for COVID-19. We want to be able to respond to these developments more readily, and our Trustees stand by this approach,” said Rhodes.

As of now, ACC has had no reported cases of COVID-19 transmitted on its campuses or centers. The college said it will “continue to monitor what’s happening in the community and will work to align risk levels with health and safety measures.”

ACC encourages but does not require students, employees or visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.