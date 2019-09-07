ESPN honors Hendrickson High School as one of the top inclusion schools

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Only five schools nationwide receive a national banner of honor, and Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville is one of those five.

Friday morning the school received a video presentation with ESPN anchor Hannah Storm announcing the school was awarded one of the top five schools in the nation for inclusion. The school was also named to the 2019 ESPN Honor Roll earlier in the week.

The Honor Roll is part of ESPN’s Special Olympics Champion School National Recognition Program. The program aims to empower youth to make a change in their community and push for inclusion.

“I can’t begin to express how proud I am of Hawk nation,” PfISD Special Olympics coordinator Amy Wiesenhutter said. “These students have totally created a climate of acceptance for all through many different activities. The environment of Hendrickson High School has been greatly impacted by the students generating a total unified movement and choosing to include.”

ESPN and Special Olympics will be visiting Hendrickson in March of 2020 to present them with the banner.