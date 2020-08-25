Elementary student at Mason ISD tests positive for COVID-19, 6 others now quarantined

MASON, Texas (KXAN) — An elementary school student who attends the Mason Independent School District tested positive for COVID-19, and now six other children are in quarantine for possible exposure.

Superintendent Stan Whittle confirmed this information Tuesday morning. He said the student who tested positive attends Mason Elementary School. The six other children apparently came into close contact with the student in question.

Whittle said the district moved the class to another location Monday so that the classroom could undergo a thorough disinfecting process. Parents, faculty and staff members also received a letter from the district to let them know about the situation.

Mason ISD began holding classes in-person for elementary school students on Aug. 18. However, middle and high school students had the option to learn remotely.

According to the latest numbers, Mason County is reporting 14 active cases of COVID-19.