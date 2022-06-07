AUSTIN (KXAN) — A state conference happening this week aims to help Texas teachers and others train their students to make better decisions later in life.

The Texas PAX Summit is Tuesday and Wednesday in Austin. Education Service Center Region 13 hosts the free, virtual conference. Region 13 covers the Austin metro area and the Hill Country.

You will learn about the PAX Good Behavior Game which is a program of strategies teachers can use throughout the day to help their students focus and stay on task.

PAXIS and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are training teachers throughout Texas.

This week’s virtual training includes: