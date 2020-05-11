Education Austin employees call for 3% pay raise amid budgetary strain from COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Education Austin, the labor union representing 12,000 AISD staff members, has created a petition calling for a 3% pay raise for all employees plus a $500 mid-year bonus for classified employees.

“During these times of change and uncertainty, AISD employees have stepped up to face the challenges of adjusting to new ways of learning, teaching, and serving families. It is clear that school employees are the backbone of our society. Let’s pay them accordingly,” the petition reads.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 2,300 signatures have been collected.

This request comes at a time when public school districts face the difficult task of budgeting amid an ongoing pandemic. The health crisis has led to a drop in sales tax revenue, property tax revenue and widespread job loss.

“Here we are today. We are in a very different situation than we were two months ago. Life changed for all of us. In Austin, in Texas, in all of the country,” said AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz during a 2021 preliminary budget meeting held on April 27.

Dr. Cruz had sent out a letter to parents on May 1, outlining investments the district plans to make for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. That includes investments in technology, special education staffing and certified language therapists.

Proposed investments for 2020-21 school year include:



● Technology investment for blended learning: $22 million

● Additional special education teachers and staff: $7.3 million

● Certified academic language therapists: $1.68 million

● Pre-K teaching assistants to lower class ratio

● Additional support for school changes

● Special education teacher stipends

● Bilingual teacher stipend to support language programs

“We are fortunate to work with our board to keep our financial reserves strong.

Because of our strong reserves, we are able to weather unpredictable storms like this

one,” Cruz wrote.

Ken Zarifis, the president of Education Austin, said an across-the-board raise in teacher salaries proves the district cares about the employees who have worked hard during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We firmly believe in this world, while dealing with challenges, a meager and respectful 3% pay raise is a reasonable ask in the midst of this,” Zarifis said. “We are so serious about this. You can’t just say you guys are heroes, show us.”

Last year, the AISD board approved a historic 6% pay increase for all employees and a 7% increase for teachers, librarians and counselors with more than five years of experience this year, according to the district.

A final adoption of the 2020-2021 budget is expected to be complete by June 15.

Do you have a story idea or tip? Share it with KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello or send him an e-mail to alexc@kxan.com.