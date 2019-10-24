East Austin church hosts meeting on proposed AISD school closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A districtwide meeting on the Austin Independent School District’s proposed school closures was held on Wednesday night.

BACKGROUND: Possible AISD school closures aim to address systemic inequities

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

It was led by community members at the Greater Calvary Bible Church in east Austin.

The meeting focused on concerns from the African-American community. District representatives were there to answer questions.

SPEAK UP: AISD launches feedback portal for school closures

One representative said they will be making sure suggestions from these meetings are taken into consideration.

There is one more school closures meeting — for Spanish-speaking families — on Oct. 29. It will be held at the Alternative Learning Center located at 4900 Gonzales St.