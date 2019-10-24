East Austin church hosts meeting on proposed AISD school closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A districtwide meeting on the Austin Independent School District’s proposed school closures was held on Wednesday night.
BACKGROUND: Possible AISD school closures aim to address systemic inequities
It was led by community members at the Greater Calvary Bible Church in east Austin.
The meeting focused on concerns from the African-American community. District representatives were there to answer questions.
SPEAK UP: AISD launches feedback portal for school closures
One representative said they will be making sure suggestions from these meetings are taken into consideration.
There is one more school closures meeting — for Spanish-speaking families — on Oct. 29. It will be held at the Alternative Learning Center located at 4900 Gonzales St.