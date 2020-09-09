Eanes ISD to keep TEA waiver in place, continue with phased-in return to school plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes Independent School District Board of Trustees won’t accelerate its return-to-school program and will keep its waiver to extend the online learning period, district officials said Tuesday night.

Eanes ISD’s waiver with the Texas Education Agency allows the district to extend its online learning for four extra weeks, and it also gives parents the option to send their kids back to campus for classes if they so choose.

Parents can opt in for on-campus learning and have their kids back in the classroom starting Sept. 21, but those who still prefer remote learning can continue that. Remote learning will continue through Oct. 13, district officials say.

The district will use a phased-in approach to allowing students back on campus, starting at 25% with the ability to increase capacity levels as dictated by Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines. Currently, the area is at Stage 3 of the guidelines with the data trending downward toward Stage 2.