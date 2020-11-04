Eanes ISD voters pass Proposition A, providing millions in funding for the district

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Voters in the Eanes Independent School District approved a penny swap, or Proposition A, on Election Day, which will provide about $3.3 million in non-recapturable funds to the district’s budget.

Even with the added funds, the measure won’t implement a tax rate increase, according to the district. The proposition was passed by 63%.

“We are incredibly thankful to our community for its support of our students, teachers and staff and voting to keep $3.3 million local,” said Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard in a press release. “This approval is crucial to our budget and our efforts to recruit and retain quality staff, maintain class sizes and operate with a small surplus rather than a deficit.”

The district explained it sends more money back to the state than it keeps because of recapture. Prop A increases the amount of dollars the district is able to keep locally.

The district also said two new trustees were elected, and a third was reelected in a rescheduled election on Nov. 3: