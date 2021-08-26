Eanes ISD students who violate mask mandate could be moved to separate spots on campus for class

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Eanes Independent School District is holding strong to its mask mandate Thursday, saying students could be moved to another spot on campus for their lessons if they don’t wear one.

This comes after the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Gov. Greg Abbott in regards to San Antonio’s mask mandate, effectively pausing the mandate in public schools.

However, Eanes ISD pointed out Travis County orders are still the current law, and it will be following them. The Board of Trustees is closely monitoring legal developments, should anything change locally.

Eanes ISD is allowing some exceptions to the mask rules, including during outdoor activities, band, extracurriculars, for children with special needs and while eating/drinking.

“Eanes ISD students did an exceptional job complying with the mask mandate last year and we are confident they will do so this school year,” the district said on its website.

The district said if a student doesn’t comply with the mask requirement, school leaders will try to enforce it by offering masks to the student, addressing the issue one-on-one and having conversations with families.

If these approaches don’t work, the student will be moved to a separate location within the building where they will be supervised and given assignments. Students who don’t wear a mask will be in violation with the student code of conduct, and the move to an assigned location would be considered in-school suspension.

The district also outlined different disciplinary approaches for students based on their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more about the measures on the district’s website here.

Eanes ISD first said it would be requiring masks earlier this month, and the decision has not been accepted by everyone. Just last week, the district shared at least two masked teachers were confronted by parents, with one teacher having her face covering ripped off by a parent.

“We implore everyone to exercise cooperation and grace towards all Eanes ISD employees as they work to keep our campuses as safe as possible for all,” the district said Thursday.

The mask mandate will kick in Friday for Eanes ISD students in district facilities and on buses.