Eanes ISD names deputy its lone finalist for superintendent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes Independent School District named a lone finalist Tuesday to take over its superintendent position.

EISD’s Board of Trustees unanimously named a familiar face as its finalist, current deputy superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett. Arnett has been with EISD since 2016 and previously worked in a suburban Chicago school district and at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Current superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard announced in Oct. 2021 that the current school year would be his last with EISD. He plans to retire after an 8-year run as EISD’s leader and more than 40 years of service in the education field.

The EISD board interviewed Arnett twice, Jan. 14 and 18, a district press release said. The board hired search firm Thompson & Horton LLP to help look for candidates after Leonard announced his retirement, and it ended up staying in-house with its selection.

“We are grateful for the unique position we are in because we have someone who knows our District and our community and happens to be one of the strongest superintendent candidates in the country,” John Havenstrite, the EISD board president, said. “We have someone whose leadership characteristics align with the wants and needs identified by our community.”

EISD said more than 1,800 people participated in the search process, and the search firm used “both survey data and input from focus groups” to evaluate candidates.

There’s a 21-day waiting period required by state law before EISD can officially hire a finalist, and the board is expected to vote at its Feb. 22 meeting.