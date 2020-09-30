Eanes ISD gives students and staff Election Day off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, the Eanes Independent School District approved to make Election Day a student and staff holiday.

The district said three of its schools will be polling locations, so having students and staff away will make room for ample social distancing among voters. It will also reduce contact with outside visitors and the Eanes ISD community, limiting exposure of COVID-19, the district said.

Eanes ISD said there are enough instructional minutes in the calendar already to make Nov. 3 a holiday. Both staff and students will have the day off—it will not be a staff development day.

Staff will not have to make up the day later either, the district said.

The Austin Independent School District also gave students the day off earlier this week, but Nov. 3 will still be a professional development day.