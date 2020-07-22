Eanes ISD board votes to hire consultant to enhance racial awareness, address racism

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday night, the Eanes Independent School District board voted unanimously to hire Mark Gooden as its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultant for the 2020-21 school year.

In this role, Gooden will aim to enhance community, staff and racial awareness — in addition to guiding the district in addressing social justice and racism.

Gooden will support the district via assessments, staff development, working with focus/advisory groups and by consulting with community, staff and student meetings.

“This is a great opportunity for Eanes ISD to listen, learn and be a leader in social justice and racial awareness,” said Dr. Tom Leonard, Superintendent of Schools. “Our community of students [current and former], staff and parents have expressed concern in this domain. We want to do better. We must do better. We are ready and willing to look inside ourselves and learn. Our students are amazing and want to change the world; we need to be ready to guide them.”

Gooden has previously worked with Austin ISD, in addition to other districts nationwide, and is currently the Christian A. Johnson Endeavor Professor of Education Leadership and Director of the Endeavor Antiracist and Restorative Leadership Initiative in the Department of Organization and Leadership at Teachers College, Columbia University.

Gooden will begin working immediately with the district’s Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment team, the district says.