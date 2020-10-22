Eanes ISD board ‘strongly urges’ Gov. Abbott to suspend STAAR testing for 2020-21 school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes Independent School Board of Trustees is “strongly urging” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to suspend STAAR testing for this school year due to COVID-19 and how it affected districts across the state.

The board voted Tuesday on the recommendation, asking the governor to forego the standardized tests for students and the accountability ratings for schools that come as a result of the tests. The recommendation also calls on the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Legislature to assist with the request.

The recommendation says the governor should “allow districts to focus on interventions necessary to recover instructional gaps resulting from school closures caused by COVID-19.” It also asks that officials give districts the accountability rating of “Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster 2020,” like it did for the 2019-2020 spring semester when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

The proposal was originally drafted in July.

According to data from Eanes ISD, there are currently eight active COVID-19 cases among students in the district and two among staff members. Since Aug. 19, the district has reported 23 positive cases, 18 of which were at Westlake High School.

On Sunday, the district suspended all football activities at all levels for Westlake High School as four positive COVID-19 cases emerged among students and staff. Friday’s previously scheduled game against San Marcos is rescheduled for Nov. 12 as a result of the district’s decision.