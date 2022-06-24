AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the budget for the 2022-23 school year at its June 21st regular meeting, providing a pay increase for teachers and staff and adjusting to declining enrollment.



The approved budget includes $211 million in estimated revenues, countered by $212 million in estimated expenditures.

“Roughly 85% of our budget is devoted for staff salaries and compensation and that is a continual challenge especially in this market,” said Dr. Jeff Arnett, Eanes ISD Superintendent.

Staff retention is a priority as rental and home prices continue to rise. Hourly employees receiving a 6% increase.

“The hourly employees are hit hard by inflation so our board has a little more for them in some cases because we know we have to compete with other sectors of the job market,” said Arnett.

Teachers received a 5% increase.

“For next year, our board did approve 5% increases that is based upon the midpoint of all salaries for our certified teachers and that is in range of what most other school districts are providing,” said Arnett. “Some districts are a little more some are a little less, but we are right there in the middle and we think there are a lot of other intangibles.”