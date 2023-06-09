AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes Education Foundation Board of Directors announced Thursday they raised more than $2.65 million and will grant it to the Eanes Independent School District for the upcoming school year.

According to the announcement, the money will fund more than 50 teaching positions for the 2023-24 school year. The EEF also approved an “EFF Board-Donated Gift” of $242,000 distributed as a year-end gift to all educators in the district.

The foundation was created in 1991 to “help to bridge the gap between an adequate education as defined by the state of Texas, and the standard of educational excellence for which EISD is known.”

EEF said it helps fund positions on each of the ten district campuses including specialists, librarians, counselors, school nurses, AP teachers, gifted/talented teachers and more educators whose positions the state doesn’t fund or require.

“We are thrilled with the results we have received with this year’s community involvement and generous support of EEF’s various fundraisers including Teacher Fund, Leadership Society, Gala and Honor a Teacher,” said Holly Noel, president of the EEF Board of Directors. “Our goal each year is to educate more parents and community members on the importance of EEF and the Eanes Endowment. All of the money we raise is for our educators who make a direct, positive impact on all of the children in our community. This year has been an incredible year thanks to our many volunteers, corporate sponsors and dedicated donors.”

According to EEF, since its inception, the foundation has granted over $31 million to fund more than 625 positions for EISD. Funds are raised by EEF through numerous events and fundraisers throughout the year, including the Teacher Fund Campaign, the EEF Gala, and Honor A Teacher.