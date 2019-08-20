Duct-taped sign greets students after Lanier HS renamed due to Confederacy ties

The image on the left was provided by a KXAN viewer on Monday. The photo shows duct tape covering a granite portion of the sign at Navarro High School and an upside down sign of the former name above a raised, illuminated sign. The image on the right was taken by KXAN Photographer Todd Bailey on Tuesday.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Austin schools started the school year with new names after their previous names, which had ties to the Confederacy, drew criticism.

However, Tuesday morning as students headed to school for their first day of class, one of the three schools needed work on its new sign.

The school formerly known as Sidney Lanier High School was missing signage Tuesday after it was renamed Juan Navarro Early College High School. The school was originally named for Sidney Lanier, a private in the Confederate Army. The new name honors a 2007 graduate of the school who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

A KXAN viewer sent in a photo Monday of duct tape across the granite sign and an upside-down sign of “Lanier High School” above a raised illuminated notification board. Since the photo was sent in, AISD had done some more work on the sign, but a couple of hours before the first bell, one sign was missing completely and a granite sign remained covered, though the duct tape had been replaced.

Two other schools that were renamed had brand new signs Tuesday morning. The school formerly known as Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School is now Sarah Lively Middle School, in honor of an AISD teacher who worked in the district for 47 years. Fulmore was a Travis County judge, trustee for the Texas School for the Blind and a member of the Confederate Army.

John H. Reagan Early College High School was also renamed and is now Northeast Early College High School. The school was previously named for Reagan, a member of Jefferson Davis’ cabinet during the Civil War.

New signs were displayed Tuesday.