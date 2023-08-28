DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – The Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees is expected Monday night to take up an “alternative standard” under a new state law.

House Bill 3, which goes into effect Friday, would require armed security officers at every campus.

In May 2023, KXAN reported the district had four School Resource Officers (SROs) and the board voted to add three.

According to the August agenda item, Hays County is “unable to fully staff the district’s request of additional SROs.”

The board will consider placing School Marshals at elementary schools where there are no School Resource Officers.