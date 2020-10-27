Dripping Springs ISD superintendent to resign at fall semester end, interim role appointed

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Superintendent Todd Washburn with the Dripping Springs Independent School District will resign at the end of the fall 2020 semester, according to the district.

In a Monday meeting, the district’s Board of Trustees as well as Washburn, who came to DSISD in November 2019, agreed to the resignation. In the time being, Washburn will take personal leave to handle “family health matters,” the district said.

He says he hopes the transition goes smoothly.

“After reflecting on and discussing professional and personal contrasts with my family, I have conceded it is in the best interest of students, teachers, staff and community for me to permanently step away from the superintendent’s role,” said Washburn in a statement.

For now, the district has appointed Brett Springston as interim superintendent. He’ll start later this week and remain in the role through the end of the school year, according to DSISD.

Springston has earned degrees from the University of Texas at Tyler and Sul Ross State University. He has 36 years of experience in education, including 11 years as a district-level leader and 15 years as a campus administrator, DSISD said. He’s served as superintendent for the Bartlett Independent School District and the Brownsville Independent School District.

As far as finding a new, permanent superintendent, the Board of Trustees will develop a process and timeline for the search, the district said. The board will interview firms that specialize in superintendent searches and integrate time for stakeholder input in the search.