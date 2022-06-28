DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees signed off Monday night on its 2022-23 budget.

The $101 million budget includes $67.5 million in payroll for more than 1,000 district employees.

The budget includes these changes trustees approved on May 23:

7% raise for teaching staff (based on median teacher salary)

7% raise for auxiliary/clerical hourly staff (based on pay grade midpoint)

4% raise for administrative/professional staff (based on pay grade midpoint)

The adoption of a minimum $15 per hour wage for all hourly staff

The district will also pay $20 million back to the state in the form of recapture.

The budget goes into effect Friday, July 1.