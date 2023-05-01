DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — With surging growth happening at three of its campuses, Dripping Springs ISD officials announced late last week it would launch a temporary transfer program. The initiative will allow a select number of students to transfer from those campuses during the 2023-24 school year.

Dripping Springs Elementary, Walnut Springs Elementary and Sycamore Springs Middle School have each seen substantial student population booms in recent years. As a result, all three campuses have exceeded their functional capacity, DSISD officials said in a release.

Beginning Monday morning, DSISD has launched an application period where a limited number of students from those three schools can opt to spend next school year at a different campus. The application opened at 8 a.m. Monday and closes on May 26 at 5 p.m.

Parents and families can request a transfer from Dripping Springs Elementary, Walnut Springs Elementary and Sycamore Springs Middle School into Cypress Springs Elementary, Rooster Springs Elementary, Sycamore Springs Elementary and Dripping Springs Middle School.

Those eligible for a transfer application must live within DSISD’s district boundaries, with proof of residency required. Those proof options can include:

Current lease agreement and a current electric bill OR

Settlement statement with signature page/warranty deed and a current electric bill OR

Current tax statement indicating a homestead exemption

Transfers “will be based upon campus and grade-level availability,” officials noted in the release. Applications will be required to be submitted annually, with evaluations based on space availability for each academic year.

Transfers run for the entire academic year, and students can return to their zoned campus “at the completion of the academic year for which the transfer was approved,” officials said.

Once transfer students finish elementary school, they will return to their assigned, zoned middle school. District transportation isn’t provided for transfer students “except as provided by law.”