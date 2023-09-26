DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – The Board of Trustees for the Dripping Springs Independent School District voted Monday night to join a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency.

The lawsuit says the new rules for how the state will grade schools and districts were not provided before the school year they will be applied to.

Other school districts, including Hays CISD and Leander, are already a part of the lawsuit alleging the Texas Education Agency violated state law by not providing districts with the new methods and metrics earlier.

TEA had planned to release the 2023 A-F accountability ratings on Wednesday. On Sept. 12, the agency said it would the delay the release by one month.