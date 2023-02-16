DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — In a special meeting Wednesday, the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call for a $223.7 million bond referendum for the May 6 election, according to a news release from DSISD.

Work on the May 2023 bond began after the November election with a series of workshops with the board to regroup and develop a plan to serve the district’s rising student enrollment, as well as capital improvement requests, the release said.

The May 2023 bond package includes both a focus on the district’s growth, capital improvements and renovations on DSISD’s oldest campus and campus security, as well as ADA updates on all district campuses.

The 2023 bond package includes:

Build Elementary School #6 (850 Student Capacity)

Expand Sycamore Springs MS to 1,200 Student Capacity

Build New Facility for Special Education 18 Program

Design Elementary School #7, Middle School #3. and High School #2

Capital Improvements & Renovations at Dripping Springs Elementary, Dripping Springs Middle School, and Dripping Springs High School

Security Updates for all Campuses

Reconfigure CL&I and Maker Space at Rooster Springs Elementary and Dripping Springs Elementary

Update Sound and Lighting Systems in Spaces at Various Campuses

Replace Pressure Reducing Valves at Various Campuses

ADA Updates

Land for Future Facilities

13 Replacement Buses for Aging Fleet

Classroom Portables

Child Nutrition Services (Kitchen) Equipment Replacements

Technology Infrastructure (Network, Servers, Firewall, AV)

Any registered voter who resides within the DSISD attendance boundary is eligible to vote in the bond election, the release said.

The deadline to register to vote is April 6. The first day of early voting is April 24 and Election Day is Tuesday, May 6, the release said.